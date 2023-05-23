STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Jean Marie Jensen, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-23-2972 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will dated July 30, 1993, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the petition or Will must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person.. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on June 23, 2023, at 10:45 a.m., by this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE Rochester, MN 55904, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT Dated: 05/08/2023 /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Hans Holland- Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Bruce K. Piotrowski Restovich Braun & Associates 117 East Center Street SE Rochester, MN, 55904 Attorney License No: 195194 Telephone: (507) 288-4840 FAX: (507) 288-4908 Email: bruce@restovichlaw.com (May 23 & 30, 2023) 226327