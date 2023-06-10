STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Jerrald Bernard Olson, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-23-3439 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM, a hearing, vis zoom, will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, October 24, 2001, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Carmen Louise Landry Olson, whose address is 211 2nd Street NW, #1317, Rochester, MN, 55901 and Marc B. Olson, whose address is 2034 Stone Creek Drive, Chanhassen, MN, 55317 as co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See notice of remote hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred Dated: June 2, 2023 BY THE COURT /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Adam J. Kaufman Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd. 6900 Wedgwood Road, Suite 200 Maple Grove, MN, 55311 Attorney License No: 0328868 Telephone: (763) 560-5700 FAX: (763) 560-0119 Email: akaufman@hennsnoxlaw.com (June 10 & 17, 2023) 231642