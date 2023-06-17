STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Kenneth A. Oehlke, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-23-3900 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, May 3, 2023, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Olivia J. Oehlke, whose address is 11241 44th Ave SW, Stewartville, MN, 55976 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in  an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition or Will must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee if applicable, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 6/13/2023 (COURT SEAL) BY THE COURT Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jason Wagner Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1801 Greenview Drive SW Rochester, MN, 55902 Attorney License No: 0395718 Telephone: (507) 288-5567 FAX: (507) 288-5589 Email: jason.wagner@wagnerlegalmn.com (June 17 & 24, 2023) 234242