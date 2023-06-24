STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT CIVIL DIVISION COURT FILE NO. 55-CV-23-3988 In the Matter of the Alfred A. Petosky & JoAnn I. Petosky Trust Agreement NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. § 501C.0203 Case Type:Trust Petitioner I. Elizabeth Smith, Trustee of the above-named Trust, has filed a Petition for a Court Order Pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 501C.0411, 501C.0412(A), and 501C.0411. It is Ordered and Notice is given, that the Petition will be heard on July 31, 2023, at 2:30 o’clock p.m., at the Olmsted County Courthouse at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, via Zoom. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the Petition must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the court filing fee with the Olmsted County District Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and no objections are filed, the Petition will be granted. If objections are filed, the hearing will be rescheduled. Notice shall be given consistent with Minn. Stat. § 501C.0203, subd. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons as follows: (1) by publishing, at least 20 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the Order for Hearing one time in a legal newspaper for the county in which the Petition is filed; and (2) by mailing, at least 15 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the Order for Hearing to the current trustee and qualified beneficiaries of the Trust whose identity is known and whose location is known or reasonably ascertainable to the Petitioner after making reasonable efforts to locate such persons. BY THE COURT: Dated: June 15, 2023 /s/ Lisa R. Hayne Judge of District Court . William P. Volkmar Registration No. 113104 Attorney for Petitioner 30 3rd Street SE, Suite 400 Post Office Box 549 Rochester, Minnesota 55903 Telephone: (507) 288-9111 Facsimile: (507) 288-9342 wpv@dunlaplaw.com (June 24, 2023) 236546