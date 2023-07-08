STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Lois E. Rink, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-23-4007 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 1, 2023, at 10:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904 by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 10, 2007, and (“Will”), and Codicil to the Will dated December 1, 2015 for the appointment of John Richard Rink, Jr., whose address is 5616 Riverview Ln, Pueblo, CO, 81004 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition or Will must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee if applicable, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: 06/27/2023 (COURT SEAL) BY THE COURT /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Julianne Kocer Elder Law Office of Julianne Kocer 2434 Superior Dr NW, Ste 103 Rochester, MN, 55901 Attorney License No: 0306691 Telephone: (507) 218-0118 Email: info@kocerlaw.com (July 8, 15, 2023) 239198