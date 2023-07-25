STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Donna Lanette Lee, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM, a hearing will be held, via zoom, in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated January 27, 1993 (“Will”), and for the appointment of James Anderson, whose address is 3786 Fernwood Ln SW, Rochester, MN 55902, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in a SUPERVISED administration. See notice of remote hearing. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: June 16, 2023 /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Steven P. Groschen Alliance Law Firm P.A. 3265 19th Street NW. Suite 240 Rochester. MN 55901 Attorney License No: #398237 Telephone: 507-218-3872 FAX: 507-218-3872 Email: steve@alawmn.com State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-23-3474 I Case Type: Formal Supervised Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing In re the Estate of Donna Lanette Lee, Deceased You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse. Hearing Information August 11, 2023 Probate Hearing 11:00AM The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Christa M. Daily, Olmsted County District Court. The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings. You must: • Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes. • Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits. • Contact the court at 507-722-7264 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video. • If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one. To join by internet: 1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar. 2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked): Meeting ID: 160 375 7983 Passcode: 315885 3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant. 4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen. 5. Click Share Video. Para obtener mas informaci6n y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido c6mo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings. Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah. Dated: June 15, 2023 Hans Holland Olmsted County Court Administrator 151 Southeast 4th Street, 4th Floor Rochester MN 55904 507-722-7264 (July 25; Aug. 1, 2023) 243550