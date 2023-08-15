STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Gus Andrew Chafoulias a/k/a Gus A. Chafoulias, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-23-4575 NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application and miscellaneous supporting document for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated September 28, 2015, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Andrew C. Chafoulias, whose address is 1816 Scenic Highway 98, #602, Destin, Florida 32541, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee, or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: August 2, 2023 /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar Dated: August 2, 2023 Hans Holland- Court Administrator Attorney for Applicant Steven K. Orloff (Attorney License No. 0221521) Shira Shapiro (Attorney License No. 0390508) Robins Kaplan LLP 800 LaSalle Avenue, Suite 2800 Minneapolis, MN, 55402 Telephone: (612) 349-8500 FAX: (612) 339-4181 Email: sorloff@robinskaplan.com Email: sshapiro@robinskaplan.com (Aug 15 & 22, 2023) 249795