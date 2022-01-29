STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-358 Estate of: Mikael Jon Sauer Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Olmsted Government Center, 151 - 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, for the formal probate of the instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated February 3 2003, and codicil(s) to the Will dated _______, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”) and for the appointment of Dwight A. Denisen whose address is 7222 Hayward Drive NW, Rochester MN 55901 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. This hearing will be by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. lf proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the estate including the power to collect all assets to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property and to do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524. 3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.4 1 subdivision 5. 1/24/2022 Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for: Personal Representative Name: Dale L. Strasser Firm: Rodney D Anderson Law Offices LLC Street: 206 S Broadway Suite 404 City, State ZIP: Rochester MN 55904 - Attorney License No: 0402063 Telephone: (507) 529-2200 FAX: (507) 288-6190 Email: strasser.dale@rdalaw.net (Jan. 29; Feb. 5, 2022) 27036