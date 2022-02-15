State of Minnesota County of Olmsted Thi

State of Minnesota County of Olmsted Third Judicial District District Court Probate Division Court File No. 55-PR-21-6840 In Re: Estate of Delores Jane Marten Decedent. Notice and Order for hearing on petition for informal probate of will and appointment of personal representative and notice to creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on April 27, 2022, at 10:30 am a hearing will be held, via zoom, at Olmsted County Courthouse, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the original will of the decedent, dated May 17, 2020; and the appointment of Archie Noel Forhan, 1614 8 1/2 Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904; as personal representative of the estate of decedent in an unsupervised administration. See notice of remote hearing. Type zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar. Enter the Meeting Id and Meting passcode (if asked) Meeting id: 160 159 5236 Passcode: 091875 Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name. Click the join audio icon in the lower left-hand cornier of your screen. Click share video. Any objections to the amended petition should be filed with the court prior to or raised at the hearing. Note: you will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate ore required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator with in four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: Feburary 3rd 2022 BY THE COURT Kathy M. Wallace District Court Judge Hans Holland Court Administrator Individual Seeking Appointment of Personal Representative Archie Forhan 1614 8 1/2 Ave SE Rochester, MN 55904 (Feb. 15 & 22, 2022) 32035