STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-718 Estate of Jodi J. Brody, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on May 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., by this court at 151 Fourth Street Southeast, Rochester, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT.§ 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. (COURT SEAL) BY THE COURT Dated: 2/4/2022 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Steven E. Rolsch Rolsch Law Offices 423 Third Avenue Southeast Post Office Box 189 Rochester, MN, 55903 Attorney License No: 0155937 Telephone: ( 507) 280-1943 Email: steve@rolschlaw.com (Feb. 12 & 19, 2022) 32043