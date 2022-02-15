STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-21-7102 Estate of Paula Marie Rud, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. via a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, for the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, January 23, 2019, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Alexis Olson, whose address is 7774 50th Street SW,, Byron, MN 55920 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See notice of remote hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. BY THE COURT Dated: 1/31/2022 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Dated:________ Hans Holland Court Administrator (COURT SEAL) Attorney for Petitioner David L. Forman Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, LLP 108 N Main St Austin, MN 55912 Attorney License No: 206039 Telephone: (507) 433-2393 FAX: (507) 433-9530 (Feb. 15 & 22, 2022) 32417