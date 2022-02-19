STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-385 Estate of Wendy Lou Jones, aka Wendy Jones, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, August 31, 2020, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Blake Iverson, whose address is 2420 31st Ave S., Minneapolis, MN 55406 and Janice Domke, whose address is 23 Bridge Ave N, Hammond, MN 55991 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in 0 an UNSUPERVISED □ a SUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 2/9/2022 BY THE COURT /s/ Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jennifer A. Gumbel Wanger Oehler, Ltd 1801 Greenview Drive SW Rochester, MN 55902 Attorney License No: 0387724 Telephone: (507) 288-556 FAX: (507) 288-5589 Email: jennifer.gumbel@wagner legalmn.com (Feb. 19 & 26, 2022) 34101