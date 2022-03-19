STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Jean C. Lewis, aka Jean Carole Carlson Lewis, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-386 AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON AMENDED PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION  AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL EXEMPT ESTATE Notice is given that an amended petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.The amended Petition request the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s last Will dated September 16, 2021, and any codicil to the Will, and separate writings under Minn. Stat. § 524.2-513 (“Will”). The amended petition also requests a decree distributing the homestead and the amended Petition includes the distribution of exempt personal property to Steven D. Lewis. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Any objections to the amended petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets. It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the amended Petition will be heard on April 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., by this Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances. Dated: February 25, 2022 BY THE COURT Robert Birnbaum Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jennifer A. Gumbel Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1800 Greenview Dr. SW Rochester, MN, 55902 Attorney License No: 0387724 Telephone: (507) 288-5567 FAX: (507) 288-5589 Email: jennifer.gumbel@wagnerlegalmn.com (March 19 & 26, 2022) 43118