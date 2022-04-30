STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Rose E. Schardt, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-1307 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, June 21, 2005, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Terry L. Schardt, whose address is 3010 Knoll Lane NW, Rochester, MN, 55901 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in  an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: (COURT SEAL) Dated: BY THE COURT Judge of District Court Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Julianne Kocer Elder Law Office of Julianne Kocer 2434 Superior Drive NW, Ste 103 Rochester, MN, 55901 Attorney License No: 0306691 Telephone: (507) 218-0118 Email: info@kocerlaw.com (April 30; May 7, 2022) 46258