STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of William ,John Rehm a/k/a William J. Rehm a/k/a William Rehm, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-1608 NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated April 16, 2013, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Ronald Rehm, whose address is 2211 Jasper Place NE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55906 and Robin R. Davidson, whose address is 607 Flaten Court, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, 54703, as personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of insurance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-80 I) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: March 28, 2022 /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar Dated: March 22, 2022 Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representatives Mark W. Balzarini Hellmuth & Johnson, PLLC I 00 County Road 8 Tyler, MN, 56178 Attorney License No: 0337936 Telephone: (507) 825-8602 FAX: (952) 941-2337 Email: MBalzarini@hjlawfirm.com (April 2 & 9, 2022) 48587