STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE COURT DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-2381 In Re: Estate of WILMA K. MENSHIK, a/k/a Wilma K. Pippert, NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL-EXEMPT ESTATE Notice is given that a Petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned. The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Last Will dated May 13, 2004, and any codicil(s) to the Will dated March 28, 2014, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”). Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets. It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard via zoom, see notice of remote hearing, on June 15, 2022, at 10:30 AM by this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota. Notice is further given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 04/21/2022 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Dated: 04/21/2022 Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner WINTHROP & WEINSTINE, P.A. Jessica Timmington Lindstrom (#0396055) 225 South Sixth Street, Suite 3500 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Phone: (612) 604-6400 Fax: (612) 604-6800 E-mail: jlindstrom@winthrop.com (April 30; May 7, 2022) 58157