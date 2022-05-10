STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-2701 Estate of Thomas Mark Sheridan, a/k/a Thomas M. Sheridan, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, January 4, 2022, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Edward J. Sheridan, whose address is 16524 Cranberry Ct, Tinley Park, IL, 60487 and Kathleen A. Sheridan, whose address is 157 Chad Ct, Manteno, IL, 60950 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 5/02/2022 /s/ Joseph F Chase Judge of District Court Court Seal Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner William P. Volkmar Dunlap & Seeger, P.A. 30 3rd St SE, Suite 400 Rochester, MN 55904 Attorney License No: 113104 Telephone: (507)-288-9111 FAX: (507)-288-9342 Email: wvolkmar@dunlaplaw.com (May 10 & 17, 2022) 61761