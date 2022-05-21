STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-2624 Estate of Shereen Kay Prochnow, Decedent. AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904, by Zoom, for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Steven Spence, whose address is 103 Cedar Road, Butler, Pennsylvania 16001, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 05/10/2022 Joseph C. Chase Judge of District Court Hans Holland, Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Attorney for Personal Representative Name Courtney Sebo Savica Firm Sebo Savica Law Firm, PLLC Street 1530 Greenview Drive SW, Suite 201A City, State, ZIP Rochester, MN 55902 Attorney License No: 0391263 Telephone: (612) 360-0680 Email: courtne savicalaw.com (May 21 & 28, 2022) 65754