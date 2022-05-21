STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-2703 In Re: Estate of George R. Menshik, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 13, 2022, at 10:30 AM, a hearing will be held, via zoom(see notice of remote hearing), in this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, May 13, 2004, and codicil to the will, dated March 28, 2014, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Bremer Bank, National Association, whose address is 1100 West St. Germain Street, P.O. Box 986, St. Cloud, MN, 56301 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. (COURT SEAL) BY THE COURT /s/ Kathy Wallace Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jessica Timmington Lindstrom Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. 225 South 6th Street, Suite 3500 Minneapolis, MN, 55402 Attorney License No: 0396055 Telephone: (612) 604-6400 FAX: (612) 604-6800 Email: jlindstrom@winthrop.com (May 21 & 28, 2022) 65765