STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File: 55· PR-22·1879 Estate of Raymond R. Ramaker, Decedent AMENDED NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE) Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Nathan Messmer, whose address is 8667 Stonefield Lane, Chanhassen, MN 55317, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. §524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate Petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: May 23, 2022 /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar /s/ Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Craig P. Goldman #228904 GOLDMAN LAW OFFICE, LLC 7760 France Avenue S., #1100 Edina, MN 55435 Telephone: (952) 886-7205 Email: Craig@CraigGoldmanLaw.com (May 8, 2022) 67831