STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-3006 Estate of Marcia Marie Sobeck aka Marcia M. Sobeck fka Marcia M. Breiland, Decedent AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota via Zoom for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, May 24, 2000, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Bradley S. Cierzan, whose address is 500 12th Ave NE, Stewartville, MN, 55976, and Chelsea Goldblatt, whose address is 608 4th Ave N., Onalaska, Wisconsin 54650, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. (COURT SEAL) BY THE COURT Dated: 5/26/2022 /s/ Lisa R. Hayne Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jennifer Gumbel Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1801 Greenview Dr SW; Suite 102 Rochester, MN 55902 Attorney License No: 0387724 Telephone: (507) 288-5567 Email:jennifer.gumbel@wagnerlegalmn.com (May 31; June 7, 2022) 69291