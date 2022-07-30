STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Violet B. Helland, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-3747 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 31, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street NE, Rochester, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 2, 2020, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Sonja M. Kranz, whose address is 5029 Nicklaus Dr NW, Rochester, MN, 55901 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: (COURT SEAL) Dated: BY THE COURT Judge of District Court Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Julianne Kocer Elder Law Office of Julianne Kocer 2434 Superior Drive NW, Ste 103 Rochester, MN, 55901 Attorney License No: 0306691 Telephone: (507) 218-0118 Email: info@kocerlaw.com (July 30 & August 6, 2022) 74763