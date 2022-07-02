STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Clair Alfred Wittlief AKA Clair A. Wittlief, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-3952 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Olmsted Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 2, 2020, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Roxanna Potosky, whose address is 210 E. Center Street, Oronoco, MN, 55960 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no m person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: BY THE COURT (COURT SEAL) Dated: 06/24/2022 /s/ Joseph F. Chase Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner James M. Hansen Hansen Title & Legal Services LLC 2518 Superior Drive NW, Suite 100 Rochester, MN, 55901 Attorney License No: 0311376 Telephone: (507) 252-0123 FAX: (507) 252-0200 Email: jay@hansentitleandlegal.com (July 2, 2022) 78765