STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of George Nyari a/k/a Gyorgy Nyari, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-3040 AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirs, and for the appointment of Viktoria Nyari, whose address is 608 Berg Boulevard SE, Stewartville, MN, 55976 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. BY THE COURT Dated: June 27, 2022 (COURT SEAL) /S/ Pamela King Judge of District Court Hans Holland- Court Adminstrator Attorney for Petitioner Michael J. Restovich Restovich Braun & Associates 117 East Center Street Rochester , MN, 55904 Attorney License No: 0402387 Telephone: (507) 288-4840 FAX: (507) 288-4908 Email: michael@,restovichlaw.com (July 9 & 16, 2022) 79720