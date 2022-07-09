STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Lowell Leroy Urban aka Lowell L. Urban, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-3208 AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 7, 2021, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Annette H. Polzin, whose address is 1260 Winona St SE; Apt 111, Chatfield, MN 55923; Barbara Madden, whose address is 927 County Road 102 NE, Eyota, MN, 55934; and Alan Polzin, whose address is 14807 Hwy 30 SE, Chatfield, MN, 55923 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 6/7/2022 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Dated: 6/7/2022 /s/ Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jason Wagner Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1801 Greenview Dr SW; Suite 102 Rochester, MN, 55902 Attorney License No: 395718 Telephone: (507) 288-5567 Email: jason.wagner@wagnerlegalmn.com (July 9, 2022) 79861