STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Richard Allen Hanson, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-4223 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Steven Douglas Hanson, whose address is 6526 Ranchview Lane SE, Eyota, MN, 55934 and James Schanke, whose address is 5051 Highway 14 East, Rochester, MN, 55904 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in 0 an UNSUPERVISED ? a SUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 7/11/2022 /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner James M. Hansen Hansen Title and Legal Services LLC 2518 Superior Drive NW, Suite 100 Rochester, MN 55901 Attorney License No: 0311376 Telephone: (507) 252-0123 FAX: (507) 252-0200 Email: jay@hansentitleandlegal.com (July 16 & 23, 2022) 82133