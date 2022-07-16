STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.55-PR-22-4034 Estate of Robert Charles Faul, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard August 31. 2022 at 10:30 a.m. by this Court at 151 Fourth Street Southeast, Rochester, Minnesota. This hearing will be held by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT (COURT SEAL) Dated: 07-01-2022 /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court Hans Holland- Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Steven E. Rolsch Rolsch Law Offices 423 Third Avenue Southeast Rochester, MN, 55904 Attorney License No: 0155937 Telephone: ( 507) 280-1943 FAX: (507) 280-4283 Email: steve􀀂rolschlaw.com (July 16 & 23, 2022) 82155