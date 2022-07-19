STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Carol Ann Stark a/k/a Carol Stark, Decedent Court File No. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 7, 2022, at 10:30 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, May 3, 2022, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Kelly Beyer, whose address is 303 3rd Street SE, Stewartville, MN, 55976 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. This hearing will be held remotely. There will be no in person appearances. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: 7/11/2022 (COURT SEAL) Dated: BY THE COURT /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Margaret Cook Gorman & Lodermeier, PLC 454 West 4th Street Red Wing, MN, 55066 Attorney License No: 0397611 Telephone: (651) 388-2833 FAX: (651) 388-2836 Email: mcook@vgllaw.com NOTE: If notice to creditors has been previously given, delete the notice to creditors paragraph. NOTE TO PUBLISHER: Do not publish text that is unchecked and text of notes. (July 19, 20222) 82803