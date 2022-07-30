STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Betty J. Boysen, a/k/a Betty Jane Boysen, Decedent Court File No. ______________ NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated February 4, 2004, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Allan Duane Boysen, a/k/a Allan Boysen, whose address is 5927 – 45th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN 55901, and Michael James Boysen, a/k/a Michael Boysen, whose mailing address is 9225 – 115th Street NW, Pine Island, MN 55963, as co-personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representatives. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the co- personal representatives have full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the co-personal representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: ____________________ ____________________________________________ Registrar Dated: ____________________ ____________________________________________ Court Administrator Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives Carl F. Anderson Anderson DiFiore, PLLC 1812 2ND Street SW, Suite B Rochester, MN, 55902 Attorney License No: 0201005 Telephone: (507) 536-9933 FAX: (507) 536-9931