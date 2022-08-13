STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Scott William Peterson aka Scott W. Peterson, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-4906 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN by ZOOM, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Tammy Peterson, whose address is 5931 Shetland Dr NW, Rochester, MN, 55901 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 8/5/2022 /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge of District Court Dated: 8/5/2022 /s/ Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jennifer Gumbel Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1801 Greenview Dr SW; Suite 102 Rochester, MN, 55902 Attorney License No: 0387724 Telephone: (507) 288-5567 Email: jennifer.gumbel@wagnerlegalmn.com (August 13 & 20, 2022) 90761