STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-22-5040 Estate of Cyril Michael O’Neill, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON OBJECTION TO APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADMINISTRATOR AND PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Andrew O’Neill, whose address is 305 1st Avenue NE, Kasson, MN, 55944 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in 0 an UNSUPERVISED ? a SUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 08/12/2022 /s/ Robert Birnbaum Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Bruce K. Piotrowski Restovich Braun & Associates 117 East Center Street Rochester, MN 55904 Attorney License No. 195194 Telephone: (507) 288-4908 Email: bruce@restovichlaw.com (August 20 & 27, 2022) 92544