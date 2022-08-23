STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Gerald Vernon Allers, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-22-1198 3rd AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON AMENDED PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 14, 2022, at 1 :30 pm, a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, MN by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Angie Stapleton, whose address is 2053 14th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904, and Joseph Allers, whose address is 7 Waukesha Drive, Crossville, TN 38555, as CoPersonal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 8/19/2022 /s/ Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator (Aug. 23 & 30, 2022) 93984