STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THR

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THRID JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT- CIVIL DIVISION Court File No. 55-CV-13-3354 Case Type: Trust In Re: The Cynthia R. Crouse Revocable Trust Under Agreement Dated December 9, 1999 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. § 501C.0203 Petitioners Luke D. Junge and Amanda Junge, Parents of Matthew J. Junge (fka Matthew J. Sorenson) have filed a Petition for a Court Order Pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 501C.0202. It is Ordered and Notice is given, that the Petition will be heard on March 10, 2023, at 10 o’clock a.m., at the Olmsted County Courthouse at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, Minnesota, via Zoom. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the Petition must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the court filing fee with the Olmsted County District Court at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and no objections are filed, the Petition will be granted. If objections are filed, the hearing will be rescheduled. Notice shall be given consistent with Minn. Stat. § 501C.0203, subd. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons as follows: (1) by publishing, at least 20 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the Order for Hearing one time in a legal newspaper for the county in which the Petition is filed; and (2) by mailing, at least 15 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the Order for Hearing to the current trustee and qualified beneficiaries of the Trust whose identity is known and whose location is known or reasonably ascertainable to the Petitioner after making reasonable efforts to locate such persons. BY THE COURT: /s/ Pam King Pam King Judge of the District Court 1/20/2023 Kari C. Stonelake-Hopkins Registration No. 298311 William P. Volkmar Registration No. 113104 Attorneys for Petitioners 30 3rd Street SE, Suite 400 Post Office Box 549 Rochester, Minnesota 55903 Telephone: (507) 288-9111 Facsimile: (507) 288-9342 ksh@dunlaplaw.com wpv@dunlaplaw.com (Jan. 28, 2023) 177818