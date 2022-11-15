State of Minnesota County of Olmsted Tow

State of Minnesota County of Olmsted Town of Marion Notice of Publication of Summaries of Marion Township’s Minnesota Pollution Control Agency MS4 Ordinances and Procedures WHEREAS, the Town of Marion has a MPCA Permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) as renewed on November 18, 2021. which permits Marion Township to operate its small municipal separate storm water system (MS4) and to discharge from Marion Township’s small MS4 to receiving waters in the Township in accordance with the Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems General Permit MNR040000 to protect the quality of its stormwater; and WHEREAS, the Town of Marion has entered into a Schedule of Compliance with the MPCA dated January 7, 2020. NOW THEREFORE, the Board of Supervisors of the Town of Marion hereby ordains the following Ordinances and Procedures attached hereto pursuant to said Schedule of Compliance: I) Enforcement Response Procedures for MS4 Permit Violations. 2) Marion Township Pet Waste MS4 Permit Ordinance 2022-2. 3) Marion Township Construction Site Stormwater MS4 Permit Ordinance 2022-3. 4) Marion Township MS4 Permit Salt Storage Ordinance 2022-1. 5) Town of Marion Construction Site Stormwater Inspection Checklist. 6) Town of Marion Storm water Site Plan Review Procedure and SWPPP Checklist. 7) Town Supervisors, Representative, and Contractor Training Procedures. FURTHERMORE, G-Cubed Inc. shall be responsible for performing and recording all required training of the Marion Town Board of Supervisors and the employees of its road maintenance contractor(s) as required by the Town of Marion’s MS4 Permit from time-to-time as outlined in the attached documents. FURTHERMORE, the Marion Township Pet Waste MS4 Permit Ordinance shall apply only to legal platted subdivisions located in Marion Township and all other Ordinances and Procedures listed above shall apply to all lands in Marion Township. FURTHERMORE, these attached Ordinances and Procedures shall be effective as of November 10, 2022. FURTHERMORE, unless otherwise specified in the attached Ordinances, violations of the attached Ordinances are declared to be misdemeanor offenses and are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.00 and/or 90 days in jail, plus the costs incurred by the Town of Marion to prosecute said offenses. FURTHERMORE, the Marion Town Board of Supervisors has unanimously decided that publishing the title of each adopted Ordinance and Procedure attached hereto as necessary for the Town to remain in compliance with the requirements of its MS4 Permit with the MPCA as provided herein clearly tells the public of the Township’s intent and effect to protect its surface waters through stormwater drainage by imposing controls on illegal discharges and construction and post-construction procedures for construction projects in Marion Township. As a result, each attached Ordinance and Procedure does not need to be published in its entirety pursuant to M.S. § 365-125. Each attached Ordinance and Procedure is available for inspection by any person during the Marion Town Clerk’s regular office hours, at the Olmsted County Law Library located in the Olmsted County Government Center, and also on the Marion Township website. This Notice of Publication of Summaries of Ordinances and Procedures required to comply with the requirements of Marion Township’s MS4 Permits as required by the MPCA is dated this 9th day of November, 2022 MARION TOWN BOARD OF SUPERVISORS /s/ Roger Bjerke, Chair /s/ Joel Messmer, Supervisor /s/ John Schoenfelder, Supervisor Attest: /s/ Janet Hoffman Marion Town Clerk (Nov. 15, 2022) 121874