State of Minnesota County of Olmsted Tow

State of Minnesota County of Olmsted Town of Marion NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF SUMMARIES OF MARION TOWNSHIP’S AMENDED ORDINANCES TO REGISTER THE ORDINANCES IN THE MNCIS OFFENSE TABLE FOR ORDINANCE VIOLATIONS WHEREAS, the Town of Marion is required to register its Ordinances in the MNCIS OFFENSE TABLE for Ordinance violations to be prosecuted in the Olmsted County District Courts. NOW THEREFORE, the Board of Supervisors of the Town of Marion hereby ordains the amended Ordinances attached hereto: 1. Salt Storage MS4 Permit Ordinance No. 2023-1 (Requires proper storage of de-icing products under Marion Township’s MS4 Permit.) 2. Dog at Large Ordinance No. 2023-2 (Requires dog owners to keep their dogs under control in platted subdivisions.) 3. Noise Ordinance No. 2023-3 (Prohibits loud noises, including animal noises, which adversely affect other residents.) 4. Access Driveway Ordinance No. 2023-4 (Requires a Driveway Permit from the Town Clerk for a driveway accessing Town streets or roads.) 5. Parking Ordinance No. 2023-5 (Prohibits parking on Town streets or roads for more than 48 hours or during snow removal and prohibits piling of snow on Town streets or roads or causing interference with sight lines.) 6. Fire Permit Ordinance No. 2023-6 (Grants Town residents the option to obtain a fire permit from the Town Clerk or the Minnesota DNR for an open fire.) FURTHERMORE, the Marion Township Amended Dog at Large Ordinance shall apply only to platted subdivisions located in Marion Township and all other Ordinances listed above shall apply to all lands in Marion Township. FURTHERMORE, these attached AMENDED Ordinances shall be effective as of July 1, 2023. FURTHERMORE, unless otherwise specified in the attached Ordinances, violations of the attached Ordinances are declared to be misdemeanor offenses and are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.00 and/or 90 days in jail, plus the costs incurred by the Town of Marion to prosecute said offenses. FURTHERMORE, the Marion Town Board of Supervisors has unanimously decided that publishing the title of each adopted AMENDED Ordinance attached hereto as necessary for the Town of Marion to prosecute violations of its Ordinances in the Olmsted County District Courts clearly tells the public of the Township’s intent to prosecute violations of its Ordinances in the Olmsted County District Courts. As a result, each attached Amended Ordinance does not need to be published in its entirety pursuant to M.S. § 365-125. Each attached Amended Ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Marion Town Clerk’s regular office hours, at the Olmsted County Law Library located in the Olmsted County Government Center, and also on the Marion Township website. This Notice of Publication of Summaries of Amended Ordinances is dated this 13th day of June, 2023. Marion Town Board of Supervisors /s/ Joel R. Messmer Joel R. Messmer, Chairperson /s/ Roger Bjerke Roger Bjerke, Supervisor /s/ John Schoenfelder John Schoenfelder, Supervisor Attest: /s/ Janet Hoffmann Janet Hoffmann Marion Town Clerk (June 17, 2023) 234492