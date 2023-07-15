State of Minnesota County of Olmsted Tow

State of Minnesota County of Olmsted Town of Marion Curfew Ordinance Repealer Ordinance No. 2023-7 The Board of Supervisors of the Town of Marion Ordains SECTION 1. Repealer. Marion Township Ordinance 85.01, originally dated November 12, 1985, relating to curfew, is hereby repealed in its entirety, effective August 1, 2023. This Curfew Ordinance Repealer is adopted by the Marion Town Board of Supervisors this 11th day of July, 2023. MARION TOWN BOARD OF SUPERVISORS /s/ Joel R. Messmer Chairperson Roger Bjerke Supervisor /s/ John Schoenfelder Supervisor Attest: /s/ Janet Hoffmann Marion Town Clerk (July 15, 2023) 241220