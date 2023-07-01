STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS · SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Donna M. Meehan, Estate of Mitchell Meehan, Estate of Shane Meehan, , Decedent Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-226 Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-227 Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-228 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY (MULTIPLE DECEDENTS) Multiple Petitions for Determination of Descent have been filed with this Court. The Petitions represent. that each of the Decedents died more than three years ago and that the Decedents died leaving property in Minnesota. The Petitions request the probate of each of Decedents’ last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property in a consolidated proceeding. IT IS ORDERED that the proceedings are consolidated into a single proceeding. Any objections to the Petitions must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petitions may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petitions will be heard on August -1, w0weat 1:30 pm by this Court at 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT.§ 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Dated: June 26, 2023 /s/ David Johnson Judge of District Court Amy Turnquist / Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Robert J. Everhaii Everhart Law Office, Ltd. 9298 Central Avenue NE #304 Blaine, MN, 55434 Attorney License No: 180671 Telephone: (763) 478-7970 Email: robert.everhart.atty@gmail.com (July 1 & 8, 2023) 23805