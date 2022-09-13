STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF STEARNS SEV

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Roger Leon Nelson, aka Roger L. Nelson, Decedent Court File No. 73-PR-22-7031 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Oct. 14, 2022, at 8:45, a hearing will be held in this Court at 725 Courthouse Square, St. Cloud, Minnesota, via Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, December 23, 1989, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Timothy J. Nelson, whose address is 4316 57th Street NW, Rochester, MN, 55901 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 8/26/22 (COURT SEAL) Dated: BY THE COURT /s/ Andrew R. Pearson Judge of District Court /s/ George Lock Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jennifer Gumbel Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1801 Greenview Dr SW; Suite 102 Rochester, MN, 55902 Attorney License No: 0387724 Telephone: (507) 288-5567 FAX: (507) 288-5589 Email: jennifer.gumbel@wagnerlegalmn.com (Sept. 13 & 20, 2022) 100692