State of Minnesota County of Steele Dist

State of Minnesota County of Steele District Court Judicial District: Third Court File Number: 74-CV-23-369 Case Type: Name Change In the Matter of the Application of: Star Fae Lammers On Behalf of: George James Lentz For a Change of Name to: George Michael Lammers TO: Douglas Melvin Lentz, Jr. Last known address: Rochester, MN Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minor Name Change) Minn. Stat.§ 259.10 An Application for Name Change has been filed by Star Fae Lammers for a change of name for the minor child (ren) George James Lentz to George Michael Lammers. A hearing on this Application will be held at Steele County District Court, 111 E. Main St., Owatonna, MN 55060 on June 29, 2023, at 10:45 a.m. You may obtain a copy of the Application for Name Change from 111 E. Main St., Owatonna, MN 55060. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s Application for a Name Change for the minor child may be granted. Dated: May 5, 2023 Robin Hoesley Court Administrator Dated: May 5, 2023 BY: Deputy (May 13, 20 & 27, 2023) 223644