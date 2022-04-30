State of Minnesota County of Steele Dist

State of Minnesota County of Steele District Court Judicial District: 3rd Court File Number: 74-CV-21-1867 Case Type: Name Change In the Matter of the Application of: Jennifer Maria Villafan On Behalf of: Brayden Isaiah Vorwerk For a Change of Name to: Brayden Isaiah Villafan Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minor Name Change) Minn. Stat. § 259.10 TO: Hans Nicholas Vorwerk 1531 Assisi Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901 An Application for Name Change has been filed by Jennifer Maria Villafan for a change of name for the minor child (ren) Brayden Isaiah Vorwerk to Brayden Isaiah Villafan. A hearing on this Application will be held at Steele County Courthouse, 111 E Main St, Owatonna, MN 55060 VIA ZOOM on June 6, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. See Remote hearing notice. You may obtain a copy of the Application for Name Change from Steele County Courthouse. 111 East Main St, Owatonna, MN 55060 If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s Application for a Name Change for the minor child (ren) may be granted. Dated: April 11, 2022 Robin Hoesley Court Administrator By /s/ Kris Schmitz Apr 11 2022 3:03 PM Deputy (April 23 & 30; May 7, 2022) 54900