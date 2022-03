STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WINONA THIR

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WINONA THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Richard R. Mueller, Decedent Court File No. 85-PR-22-436 NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated April 19, 2018, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Everett Rolfing, whose address is 25409 Almon Drive, Winona, Minnesota, 55987, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: March 15, 2022 /s/: Deanna Verdick Deputy Probate Registrar Dated: March 15, 2022 /s/: Becky Brandt Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Jason Wagner Wagner Oehler Ltd. 65 Johnson St Winona, MN, 55987 Attorney License No: 395718 Telephone: (507) 615-0253 Email: jason.wagner@wagnerlegalmn.com (March 19 & 26, 2022)