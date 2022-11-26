State of Minnesota County: Olmsted Distr

State of Minnesota County: Olmsted District Court Judicial District: Third File Number: 55-JV-22-5271 Case Type: Juvenile In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Bertwana Quena-Royale Hill Parent Fontain L. Plummer Parent Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter NOTICE TO: Fontain L. Plummer, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) 1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. 2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota, on January 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. Dated November 18, 2022 BY: Judge Jacob Allen Olmsted County Court Administration 151 4th St SE Rochester, MN 55904 507-722-7264 (Nov. 26; Dec. 3 & 10, 2022) 124693