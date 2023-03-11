STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT CIVIL DIVISION COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 55-C8-43-019863 In Re: TRUST FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE ROCHESTER CEMETERY ASSOCIATION UNDER THE WILL OF GEORGE HEALY Notice and Order for Hearing 2019, 2020, and 2021 Trust Accountings Upon the filing of the Seventy-Sixth, Seventy-Seventh, and Seventy-Eighth Annual Trust Accountings and verified accounts of the Trustees in the above-entitled matter for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021; It is Ordered and Notice is given, that said accounts and reports be examined and heard on May 19, 2023, at 10 o’clock a.m., by Zoom at the Olmsted County Courthouse at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to said accounts and reports why the accounts of the Trustees herein should not be allowed, settled and confirmed must be filed with the Court prior to the hearing as noted below instead of in person. Any objections to the accounts and reports must be mailed or filed in the electronic filing system, together with the court filing fee, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 prior to the hearing. If proper and no objections are filed, the accounts of the Trustees herein will be allowed, settled and confirmed. If objections are filed, the hearing will be rescheduled. Notice shall be given consistent with Minn. Stat. § 501C.0203, subd. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons as follows: (1) by publishing, at least 20 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the Order for Hearing one time in a legal newspaper for the county in which the Petition is filed and that the accounts of said Trustees contained in their reports and filed with the Court Administrator have previously each been published in summary form in said newspaper; and (2) by mailing, at least 15 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the Order for Hearing to the President of the Board of Trustees of the Rochester Cemetery Association, current trustees and qualified beneficiaries of the Trust whose identity is known and whose location is known or reasonably ascertainable to the Petitioners after making reasonable efforts to locate such persons. BY THE COURT: Dated: March 5, 2023 /s/ Christina Stevens Judge of District Court William P. Volkmar Registration No. 113104 Attorneys for Petitioners 30 3rd Street SE, Suite 400 Post Office Box 549 Rochester, Minnesota 55903 Telephone: (507) 288-9111 Facsimile: (507) 288-9342 wpv@dunlaplaw.com (March 11, 2023) 202430