STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File Number: 55-CV-22-7335 Case Type: Quiet Title Patricia Likos, aka Patricia A. H. Plunkett; Katherine P. Plunkett, Alexander Christian Plunkett, Luke Christian Plunkett and Michael Donhowe Christenson, as Trustees of the Exempt Marital Trust created under the Richard H. Plunkett, Jr. Revocable Trust dated January 29, 2014, as amended; and Katherine P. Plunkett, Alexander Christian Plunkett, Luke Christian Plunkett and Michael Donhowe Christenson, as Trustees the Trustees of the Exempt Family Trust created under the Richard H. Plunkett, Jr. Revocable Trust dated January 29, 2014, as amended, Plaintiffs, v. SUMMONS Richard H. Plunkett and all his unknown heirs and assigns; Hersch Hodge and all his unknown heirs and assigns; Richard H. Plunkett, Jr. and all his unknown heirs and assigns; and all other persons, unknown, claiming any right title, estate, interest or lien in the real property described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Richard H. Plunkett and all his unknown heirs and assigns; Hersch Hodge and all his unknown heirs and assigns; Richard H. Plunkett, Jr., and all his unknown heirs and assigns; and all other persons, unknown, claiming any right title, estate, interest or lien in the real property described in the Complaint herein. 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff, Patricia Likos, has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached hereto. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: 1801 Greenview Drive Rochester, MN 55902 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff, Patricia Likos’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT AFFECTS OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Olmsted County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: The Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 106, Range 14, less Southport Subdivisions No.1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, less Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Olmsted County, Minnesota. The object of this action is to obtain a judgment determining that plaintiffs are the fee title owners of the above real property in fee simple absolute and that the defendants, and each of them, have no right, title, interest, lien or estate in the herein described real property. Dated: October 20, 2022 /s/Jennifer A. Gumbel Jennifer A. Gumbel #0387724 Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1801 Greenview Drive Rochester, MN 55902 (507) 288-5567 Attorney for Plaintiff, Patricia Likos (Nov. 19 & 26; Dec. 3, 2022) 123407