STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Wrongful Death LaPrecious Hicks, as Trustee for the Next of Kin of Antione Evans-Hill, Petitioner Court File No: 55-CV-20-2475 NOTICE OF REMOTE ZOOM HEARING Please be aware that a hearing in the matter of the Petition for Distribution of Settlement Proceeds in a Wrongful Death Claim is set for a remote hearing. The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video and audio. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 1:35 p.m. before Judge Christa M. Daily. To join by internet: • Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar. • Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode: o Meeting ID: 160 375 7983 o Passcode: 315885 • Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. • Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen. • Click Share Video. 11/16/2022 DATE /s/ Suzanne Scheller Suzanne M. Scheller, #0388897 11660 Theatre Drive North, Suite 260 Champlin, MN 55316 Telephone: 763.647.0042 Facsimile: 763.634.8111 Kenneth L. LaBore, Esq., #0244442 Guardian Legal Services LLC 5001 Chowen Avenue South Edina, MN 55410 Telephone: 612.643.7048 ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Nov 26; Dec 3, 2022) 125714