State of Minnesota District Court County of: Olmsted Judicial District: Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-JV-22-7499 Case Type: CHIPS - Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Vanessa Zsasha Wright, Mother and Tony Truman, Alleged Father Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115) NOTICE TO: Tony Truman, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 151 Southeast 4th Street, 4th Floor, Rochester MN 55904, on January 17, 2023, at 3:00 PM or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the any hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above- named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. BY: Joleen Dated November 30, 2022 Olmsted County Court Administration 151 Southeast 4th Street, 4th Floor Rochester MN 55904 507-722-7264 (Dec 3, 10 & 17, 2022) 127634