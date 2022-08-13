State of Minnesota District Court County: Mower Judicial District: Third File Number: 50-JV-22-1399 Case Type: Juvenile In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Kathleen Guy Parent Fortino Ramirez-Reyes Parent Brandon Utzka Parent Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter NOTICE TO: Fortino Ramirez-Reyes, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) 1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. 2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for a hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3, Courtroom 2, Austin, Minnesota, on September 21, 2022 at 3:30PM or as soon after as the case can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. Dated: August 5, 2022 BY: Mower County Court Administration 201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3, Austin MN 55912 507-509-7013 (Aug. 13, 20 & 27, 2022) 90102