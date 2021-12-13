State of Minnesota District Court Fillmo

State of Minnesota District Court Fillmore County Judicial District: Third Court File Number: 23-CV-451 Case Type: Name Change In the Matter of the Application of: Terra Jean Bothun On Behalf of: Kiyah Jean Johnson For a Change of Name to: Kiyah Jean Houghtelin Order for Publication (Minor Name Change) (Minn. Stat. § 259.10, subd. 1) Order for Publication Based on the above Affidavit, IT IS ORDERED: 1.Notice shall be given by publication once a week for three consecutive weeks in the legal newspaper of the county of the other parent’s last known address. 2.The date and time of the Hearing on the Application for Name Change is January 7, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the following address: via Zoom for Government at the Fillmore County Courthouse in Preston, Minnesota. 3.Applicant is responsible for making the necessary arrangements for publication and for any costs associated with publishing notice. Proof of publication will need to be filed by Applicant with the Court prior to the hearing. Dated: November 12, 2021 /s/ Matthew Opat Judge of District Court (Nov. 20 & 27; Dec. 4, 2021) 9896