State of Minnesota District Court Olmste

State of Minnesota District Court Olmsted County Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-23-1201 Case Type: Informal Probate In re the Estate of Elaine Teresa Bromelkamp, Decedent Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of co-Personal Representatives and Notice to Creditors TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated October 27, 2016 Codicil(s) dated October 18, 2018 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Michael Bromelkamp 1171 Dunbar Way Mahtomedi MN 55115 AND David J. Bromelkamp 4705 Fremont Avenue S Minneapolis MN 55419 as co-personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the co-personal representatives. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the co-personal representatives have full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the co-personal representatives, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred. Probate Registrar - Darla J. Busian March 7, 2023 Date Hans Holland - Court Administrator March 7, 2023 Date Attorney for Applicant/ Co-Personal Representative, Michael Bromelkamp: Robb Olson GDO Law 4770 White Bear Parkway White Bear Lake, MN 55110 Attorney License No. 160775 Telephone: 651-426-3249 FAX: 651-426-9501 Email: robbolson@gdolaw.com (March 11 & 18, 2023) 202366