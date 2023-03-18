State of Minnesota District Court Olmste

State of Minnesota District Court Olmsted County Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-23-1421 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised In re the Estate of Dana Petron AKA Dana Marie Petron, Decedent AMENDED Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on April 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. a hearing will be held at - Olmsted Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 by Zoom for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the: original Will of the Decedent, dated March 31, 2022; separate writing(s) under Minn. Stat. § 524.2-513 dated March 31, 2022; and for the appointment of: Name: Victoria Marchetti Address: 11103 Blazingstar Court Champlin, MN 55316 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. MNCIS-PRO-1204 STATE Notice & Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will & Appointment of PR & Notice to Creditors 11/20 Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: Date 03/09/20223 /s/ Pamela King District Court Judge Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner/Personal Representative: Name: James M. Hansen Firm: Hansen Title and Legal Services LLC Address: 2518 Superior Drive NW, Suite 100 Rochester, MN 55901 Attorney License No.: 0311376 Email: jay@hansentitleandlegal.com Telephone: 507-252-0123 FAX: 507-252-0200 (March 18 & 25, 2023) 204580